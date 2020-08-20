PDS rice smuggled to Madhya Pradesh seized, 3 arrested

Karimnagar, (Telangana) Aug 20 (PTI): Three people have been arrested for a bid to smuggle 250 quintals of subsidy rice to Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police under Ramagundam Commissionerate in Peddapalli district, Telangana, seized a truck with the PDS (public distribution system)rice on the outskirts of Kannala village.

The three were arrested, and the rice worth Rs 4 lakh was seized, the police said. The rice was allegedly being taken to Ambapura in Madhya Pradesh where the commodity fetches more money, Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana told PTI.

