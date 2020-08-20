ED attaches assets of Delhi firm embroiled in illegal import of PNV sights for Bihar Police

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2.36 crore of a Delhi-based company that had imported over a 100 passive night vision (PNV) sights, in an alleged illegal manner, to be fitted on guns for the Bihar Police, the agency said on Thursday. The central probe agency said in a statement that the movable properties belong to Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd.

It said a provisional order for attachment of fixed deposits worth Rs 2.08 crore and bank balance of Rs 28.25 lakh has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against the firm based on an FIR and a charge sheet was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against directors of Alligators Design Pvt Ltd, Delhi.

"This firm had illegally imported 105 numbers of passive night vision sights for SLR (self-loading rifles) and other rifles on the basis of forged and fake documents and had supplied them to the Bihar Police for an amount of Rs 2.36 crore," the ED alleged. Probe found it said, that "Nitin Gupta and other directors of Alligators Design Pvt Ltd indulged in money laundering and generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2.36 crore directly as a result of criminal activities of forging of documents and illegal import and supply of goods on the basis of forged documents." "Later, Alligators Design Pvt Ltd, merged with its parent company Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd," the ED claimed.

During investigation, it said in a statement, "the directors of the company and their associates also admitted to their acts of forgery and falsification of documents." "These aspects of forgery has also been confirmed by forensic reports," it said.