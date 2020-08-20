Left Menu
Navi Mumbai, Thane among cleanest cities in Centre's survey

Meanwhile, Thane was ranked 15th in the list of 20 cities, which also includes Nashik, Pune and Nagpur. While Navi Mumbai scored 5467.89 points, Thane scored 4477.31, an official release by the ministry stated..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:36 IST
Navi Mumbai ranked third, while Thane came 15th in the cleanest city (having more than one lakh population) category in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2020 for urban areas. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 - the fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country - were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in which 129 awards were given in different categories.

Navi Mumbai finds a place among the first 10 cities, which have been selected as the best cities in the country, while it ranked first in the state in the survey. Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bhangar on Thursday thanked citizens of Navi Mumbai for making effort to get to the third position.

The city's ranking has improved from last year's seventh position to third this year, he said, while dedicating the award to people of the city. Meanwhile, Thane was ranked 15th in the list of 20 cities, which also includes Nashik, Pune and Nagpur.

While Navi Mumbai scored 5467.89 points, Thane scored 4477.31, an official release by the ministry stated..

