Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says it wants Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pak court

The strong reaction had come after Pakistan did not provide documents relating to Jadhav's case to India so that it could file a review petition in the court against the death sentence. India had also accused Pakistan of blocking all the avenues for an effective remedy available in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:29 IST
India says it wants Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pak court
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DDNewsLive)

India on Thursday pressed for having an Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistani court when it takes up his review petition against his death sentence. External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on the issue relating to Jadhav.

"For a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgement, we have asked for Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer. However, Pakistan has to first address the core issues- giving copies of relevant documents of the case and providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav," he said. Srivastava was responding to a question on the issue at an online media briefing.

India has been demanding "unimpeded" consular access to Jadhav as mandated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Recently, the Islamabad High Court named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Jadhav and ordered the Pakistan government to give "another chance" to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner. In 2017, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay. Last month, India accused Pakistan of adopting a "farcical" approach in denying available legal remedies to Jadhav against his death sentence in contravention of the ICJ order. The strong reaction had come after Pakistan did not provide documents relating to Jadhav's case to India so that it could file a review petition in the court against the death sentence.

India had also accused Pakistan of blocking all the avenues for an effective remedy available in the case. Fifty-year-old retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson to test coronavirus vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson Johnson aims to test its experimental coronavirus vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial scheduled to start in September, according httpsbit.ly3iWRuic to a U.S. government database of clinical trials.The trial wou...

After heavy rains in Delhi, traffic thrown out of gear due to waterlogging, potholes

As rains lashed parts of the national capital, several areas in Delhi reported waterlogging that led to traffic across the city, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.M...

Tough conditions take a toll of Indian trio at Women's British Open

The Indian trioka of Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar struggled in brutal and tough conditions at the Royal Troon like the majority of the field on the opening day of the AIG Womens British Open here. Persistent and strong winds, w...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

Police on Thursday identified another militant killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district on Wednesday, in which a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was also gunned down, as a Pakistani ultra named Ali Bhai alias Danish. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020