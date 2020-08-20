Heavy rains in Delhi led to waterlogging at nearly 50 locations: municipal reports

Heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday led to waterlogging at nearly 50 locations while parts of buildings collapsed due to it at some places, according to municipal reports. Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday throwing traffic out of gear on many streets. According to a monsoon report release by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in north Delhi, the rains led to waterlogging at 25 different locations, including Burari, Rohini, Civil Lines, West Patel Nagar, Daryaganj, Nangloi and Paschim Vihar.

Trees fell at 12 different locations and at nine places, parts of building collapsed due to rains, it said. In south Delhi, waterlogging was reported at 18 locations, including Bhogal, Tuglaqabad, Najafgarh, Khanpur and Madangir, an SDMC report said.

Trees fell at 30 different locations in areas such as Safdarjung Enclave, CR Park, Lajpat Nagar metro station area and Okhla, the SDMC report said. Waterlogging was also reported at multiple locations in east Delhi.

Incessant rains had pummeled the national capital on Wednesday, submerging low-lying areas in waist-deep water and bringing traffic on key roads to a virtual halt..