Gzb admin identifies govt land worth Rs 1,000 crore grabbed by mafias

The Ghaziabad district administration will soon launch a drive to evict illegal land mafias from the government land worth over Rs 1000 crore grabbed by them, a top official said on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the district administration would launch the drive on the probe report by former Deputy Collector Prashant Tiwari who identified government land worth over Rs 1000 crore, illegally grabbed by land mafias in Vijay Nagar and Indirapuram areas of the city.

Tiwari, who was recently transferred to Moradabad from here, submitted his probe report to the Ghaziabad district administration. Tasked earlier to probe the illegal land grabbing by mafias, Tiwari submitted his report to on August 13, the day he relinquished the charge of Ghaziabad deputy collector after his transfer, said DM Pandey.

“The land will be vacated and grabbers will be prosecuted,” he said. Tiwari identified around 250 chunks of land, which were sold to various people, despite the plots figuring in revenue records as grazing land.

All the records regarding registry details have been summoned, said Pandey. “A committee has been constituted under the aegis of additional district magistrate for rectification in revenue records. FIRs would be registered under appropriate sections of IPC against the sellers, buyers, deed writers and witnesses. They will also be booked under anti-land mafia law,” said Pandey.