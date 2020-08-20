Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauritius oil spill highlights importance of global maritime laws: UN trade body

The devastating oil spill off the east coast of Mauritius has highlighted the need for global adoption of international legislation that govern the seas and protect small island states and their vulnerable marine ecosystems against ship pollution, UN trade body UNCTAD has stated.

UN News | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:59 IST
Mauritius oil spill highlights importance of global maritime laws: UN trade body
UNCTAD said the spill is considered the worst in the history of Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, known for its spectacular beaches. Image Credit: Pixabay

The grounding last month of the MV Wakashio in an environmentally sensitive and biodiverse area has endangered marine life, food security, and health in Mauritius, as well as its $1.6 billion tourism industry, already hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a need for universal participation in the existing international legal framework, where all nations are party to agreements, so when incidents like this occur, vulnerable countries are protected", said Shamika N. Sirimanne, UNCTAD's technology and logistics director.

Historic oil spill

UNCTAD said the spill is considered the worst in the history of Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, known for its spectacular beaches.

The MV Wakashio—a Japanese-owned bulk carrier flying under the Panamanian flag –was travelling from China to Brazil when it grounded on a coral reef on 25 July, close to a marine park and two internationally protected wetland sites. The cause is still unknown.

The ship was not carrying cargo and reportedly had an estimated 3,894 tons of fuel oil, 207 tons of diesel, and 90 tons of lubricant oil on board.

By 11 August, up to 2,000 tons of fuel had reportedly leaked from the ship, which split in two several days later. Most of the fuel on board had been recovered by this time, according to the vessel's owner.

'An existential and developmental threat'

In an article published this week, UNCTAD outlined how the unfolding environmental crisis in Mauritius shows the importance of having an effective international legal regime for when such disasters occur.

This framework is especially critical for small island developing states (SIDS) which face "an existential and developmental threat" from oil spills in their waters.

UNCTAD is the UN agency that supports developing countries in gaining fair access to the globalized economy.

Like Mauritius, SIDS is often close to global shipping lanes. These nations also rely on the marine environment - and its biodiversity - for tourism, fishing and aquaculture.

Unsplash/Xavier CoifficMauritius' pristine marine environment is being threatened by the oil spill.

Different ships, different legislation

Although several international conventions govern the seas and how they are used, some are not ratified by all countries while others have yet to enter into force.

Furthermore, different ships are subject to different international legal conventions, which UNCTAD said presents a challenge in the Mauritius case.

As the MV Wakashio spill falls under the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage, compensation for economic losses and environmental damage would be less than if the vessel had been an oil tanker.

While the Bunker Convention would provide for maximum compensation of around $65.17 million, the payout would be four times higher, or $286 million, under the applicable International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds regime.

Given the potentially high costs and wide-ranging environmental and economic implications of ship-source pollution incidents, UNCTAD again underlined the need for all countries to adopt the latest international legal instruments for the global good.

"Sustainable Development Goal 14 calls on us to protect life below water and this means minimizing pollution at every possible turn, including putting all necessary precautions in place to manage environmental disasters like oil spills when they do happen", said Ms Sirimanne.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trumps realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million follow...

HC grants interim stay on Rs 5 lakh fine order on hospital

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the order in which the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private hospital for overcharging patients. The NMC, on August 14,...

U.S. triggers effort to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran

The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.The United...

11.23 lakh repatriated from overseas under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

As many as 11,23,000 Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated by different modes under Vande Bharat Mission VBM till August 19, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. In a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020