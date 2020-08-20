Left Menu
Haryana govt transfers 12 IAS officers

Among those transferred are Pankaj, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, who has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited and CEO, Micro Irrigation Authority, it said. Sharandeep Kaur Brar, who was awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra.

Haryana govt transfers 12 IAS officers

Haryana Government on Thursday issued the transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers, an official statement said. Among those transferred are Pankaj, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, who has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited and CEO, Micro Irrigation Authority, it said.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar, who was awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra. Dhirendra Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra has been posted as CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh.

Mani Ram Sharma, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana and Special Secretary, Cooperation Department has been posted as Director, Sainik and  Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, the statement said. Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resource Department and Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department has been given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, it said.   V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran and Principal Secretary Citizen Resources Department has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Department, the statement said.

Renu S Phulia,  Director General, Urban Estates, Haryana has been posted as Secretary, Women  and  Child Development Department, Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Managing Director, Women Development Corporation Limited..

