Goa to document how it fought COVID-19 pandemic: Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will document the steps taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which could be used as a ready reference for any future health emergency. Sawant said people are shying away from declaring their status as COVID-19 positive fearing social stigma. COVID-19 can infect anyone.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will document the steps taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which could be used as a ready reference for any future health emergency. Sawant said the document will be a reference of how Goa fought the COVID-19 pandemic.
Years later, if such a situation arises, we will be able to get knowledge from such documentation, he said. The Chief Minister was interacting with a group of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.
He said those who have recovered from the infection should share their experiences with other people. Sawant said people are shying away from declaring their status as COVID-19 positive fearing social stigma.
COVID-19 can infect anyone. Union Minister Shripad Naik is admitted with the infection. Our party leader Amit Shah had also tested positive. "It is no more a secret. The whole world knows about it. We need not get scared from people who have recovered from the infection, he said.
Sawant admitted that at COVID-19 hospitals doctors are not visiting patients often as they have to take all necessary precautions while treating them.
