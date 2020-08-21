Left Menu
Development News Edition

Westland District Council performing well and close monitoring no longer necessary

The Minister wrote to the Council in 2019, expressing concern about poor processes, dysfunctional governance and management, non-compliance with policies, and natural hazard management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-08-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 07:45 IST
Westland District Council performing well and close monitoring no longer necessary
“I am satisfied with the steps taken by the Council to respond to my concerns,” says Minister Mahuta. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, is satisfied that the close monitoring of the Westland District Council by an Oversight Committee can draw to a close.

The Minister wrote to the Council in 2019, expressing concern about poor processes, dysfunctional governance and management, non-compliance with policies, and natural hazard management. In December 2019, an Oversight Committee comprising key government agencies were established to support the Council as it worked to improve its performance.

"I am satisfied with the steps taken by the Council to respond to my concerns," says Minister Mahuta.

"They have continued to make improvements to their governance and operational processes and are now functioning at the level I expect of a well-performing local authority."

In acknowledging the Council's success in lifting its performance, the Minister has noted the benefit of providing a level of oversight and support to the Council when needed and the assurance this provided to her that the Council was operating properly.

"The Oversight Committee has provided valuable guidance to the Council over the past six months. I am assured that the Council is now performing well and that close monitoring is no longer necessary, "says Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee

Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another termAt Thursdays Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked Would you rehire or wor...

U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will ask the nations top court to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 ot...

Bieber wins 5th as Indians blank Pirates to sweep series

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings Thursday to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 victory. It was Clevelands season-best...

Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.Vodaf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020