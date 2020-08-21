Westland District Council performing well and close monitoring no longer necessary

The Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, is satisfied that the close monitoring of the Westland District Council by an Oversight Committee can draw to a close.

The Minister wrote to the Council in 2019, expressing concern about poor processes, dysfunctional governance and management, non-compliance with policies, and natural hazard management. In December 2019, an Oversight Committee comprising key government agencies were established to support the Council as it worked to improve its performance.

"I am satisfied with the steps taken by the Council to respond to my concerns," says Minister Mahuta.

"They have continued to make improvements to their governance and operational processes and are now functioning at the level I expect of a well-performing local authority."

In acknowledging the Council's success in lifting its performance, the Minister has noted the benefit of providing a level of oversight and support to the Council when needed and the assurance this provided to her that the Council was operating properly.

"The Oversight Committee has provided valuable guidance to the Council over the past six months. I am assured that the Council is now performing well and that close monitoring is no longer necessary, "says Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)