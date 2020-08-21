Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government to support housing and community development in Taupō

Penny Homes, a locally owned company, has already begun initial works on the Eastern Urban Lands development in Taupō, a mix of residential, retirement, commercial and community facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taupō | Updated: 21-08-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 07:49 IST
Government to support housing and community development in Taupō
The funding for the project will come from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure projects in the Government’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government will support a significant housing and community development in Taupō to ensure work can continue during the downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones says.

Penny Homes, a locally owned company, has already begun initial works on the Eastern Urban Lands development in Taupō, a mix of residential, retirement, commercial and community facilities.

The development will include affordable and retirement housing, medical and childcare facilities and retail outlets. Work to be undertaken also includes roading, landscaping and walkways that will connect to Taupō's future urban growth corridor.

"Because of the economic impact of COVID-19, there is potential for this work to be delayed, which will have a knock-on effect on the tradespeople and associated industries involved in the project," Shane Jones said.

"The Government will provide $8 million, by way of a loan, to Penny Homes to ensure this project stays on track. It will be a significant employer in Taupō and the wider region and it's estimated it will pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the economy over the five-year build timeframe."

The funding for the project will come from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure projects in the Government's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee

Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another termAt Thursdays Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked Would you rehire or wor...

U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will ask the nations top court to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 ot...

Bieber wins 5th as Indians blank Pirates to sweep series

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings Thursday to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 victory. It was Clevelands season-best...

Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.Vodaf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020