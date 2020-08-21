Left Menu
"New Zealand and the Cook Islands enjoy a very strong partnership, with shared regional and international priorities and a common ancestry that stretches over centuries," Mr Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:43 IST
Winston Peters announces three diplomatic appointments
"New Zealand and Mexico have a warm and long-standing friendship based on our mutual interest in promoting free and open international trade and collective action across a range of global issues", Mr Peters said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced three diplomatic appointments.

"As the world continues the battle against COVID-19, our diplomatic and trade networks are more important than ever. That is why the government is focused on placing high-calibre career diplomats in important offshore positions," Mr Peters said.

Minister Peters has announced the following diplomatic appointments:

Tui Dewes as New Zealand's next High Commissioner to the Cook Islands;

Sara Meymand as New Zealand's next Ambassador to Mexico; and

Lucy Duncan as New Zealand's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.Cook Islands

"New Zealand and the Cook Islands enjoy a very strong partnership, with shared regional and international priorities and a common ancestry that stretches over centuries," Mr Peters said.

Ms Dewes has previously been posted to India and Turkey.

Mexico

"New Zealand and Mexico have a warm and long-standing friendship based on our mutual interest in promoting free and open international trade and collective action across a range of global issues", Mr Peters said.

Ms Meymand has previously served in Brussels and Washington DC.

United Nations

"More than ever in the COVID-19 world, New Zealand as a small state needs global solutions to be found to global challenges. The multilateral system is an integral part of that," Mr Peters said.

This is Ms Duncan's third Ambassadorial role. She has previously served as MFAT's Deputy Secretary for Multilateral and Legal Affairs, New Zealand's Ambassador to Argentina and most recently as our first resident Ambassador to Colombia.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

