8 deaths, 1,967 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,967 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:26 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana now stands at 99,391, including 21,687 active cases, 76,967 recoveries, and 737 deaths, it added.

It further informed that 26,767 test samples were collected in the last 24 hours.

