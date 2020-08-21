Puducherry's COVID-19 count reaches 9,594

Puducherry on Friday recorded 313 more COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the Union Territory's count of coronavirus cases to 9,594. At least 143 people have succumbed to the virus in the UT so far.

"Puducherry reports 313 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 9,594 including 3,517 active cases, 5,934 recoveries ad 143 deaths," said the Union Territory Health Department. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29 lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours.