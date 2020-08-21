Himachal CM makes courtesy call to Governor at Raj Bhavan
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:48 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting was a courtesy call.
