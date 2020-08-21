Left Menu
Dhankhar demands 'independent probe' into alleged health infra irregularities

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday called for an "independent probe" into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment related to COVID-19 pandemic, and said that the Mamata Banerjee government should release a white paper on the issue to ensure transparency.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:44 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday called for an "independent probe" into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment related to COVID-19 pandemic, and said that the Mamata Banerjee government should release a white paper on the issue to ensure transparency. Dubbing the purchases a "multi-crore scam", Dhankar said he was appalled by the financial irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen people.

"A WHITE PAPER called for indicating total purchases, sourcing thereof and decision maker/s," the governor tweeted. "Corruption breeds with lack of transparency. Lift iron curtain @MamataOfficial for facts to spill out," Dhankar said, training his guns on the chief minister.

The state government has already formed a three- member, comprising of Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Finance Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, to look into the alleged irregularities. Terming the probe ordered by the chief minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, a "cover up", Dhankar claimed that it "lacks credibility".

He said the committee is a "Post facto saviour mechanism!" "Independent Probe can alone fasten culpability. Need Probe to track money trail and ill gotten gain (sic)," he added. However, Dhankhar had on Thursday expressed hope that the panel will name the beneficiaries of the alleged irregularities, and that there will be no cover-up.

The governor had claimed that he was the first to have flagged the irregularities in purchases meant to upgrade the state's health infrastructure amid the pandemic. "Indicated-scam was in making as usual HOT FAVORITE MAN FRIDAY was beneficiary," he had said.

On receiving complaints from different quarters, the chief minister formed the three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in purchases after the Finance Department relaxed norms of tender process amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for health infrastructure upgradation.

A senior state government official said that the panel will submit its findings to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, and strict action will be taken against any person involved, if the allegations are found to be true. Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the last one year, recently alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, drawing strong criticism from the ruling party.

