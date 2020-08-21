Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: six rescued as fire breaks out in commercial building

An employee of a firm which has an office in the building said the fire started in an electricity meter cabin on the ground floor and spread to upper floors through electric wires. Short circuit may have caused it, fire brigade officials said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:58 IST
Mumbai: six rescued as fire breaks out in commercial building

Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a seven-storey commercial building in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, officials said. Smoke filled up `Raj Gour' building outside Masjid Bunder Station (east) as the fire started around 2 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

At least five fire engines reached the spot and the flames were doused within forty-five minutes, he said. Four people including a woman, who had climbed on window grills to save themselves, were rescued from the fourth floor, while a person each was rescued from the second floor and the terrace, he said.

"Nobody was reported to be injured," the official added. An employee of a firm which has an office in the building said the fire started in an electricity meter cabin on the ground floor and spread to upper floors through electric wires.

Short circuit may have caused it, fire brigade officials said..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

AITUC flays airport privatisation, demands rollback

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned privatisation of airports and asked the government to withdraw the move. AITUC condemns the Central Governments fetish for privatisation and sale of all their assets to their c...

HC dismisses plea against Amanatullah Khan's nomination for election as Delhi Waqf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000, a plea challenging nomination of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying he was not made a party in the matter despite all the allega...

Gloves for voters, five persons allowed for door-to-door campaign under poll panel's new guidelines for elections during COVID-19

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission has approved broad guidelines for the conduct of general elections and bypolls during COVID-19 period under which candidates will have the option to fill the nomination form and affidavit and deposi...

U.S. election mail will be handled "securely and on time," postal chief says

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election as he faced questions about political interference in the mail system. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020