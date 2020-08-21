Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 2 held for donating Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell companies

The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through shell companies, officials said on Friday. It was also found that the forged documents for procuring DIN in the name of Aggarwal were submitted under the Digital Signature Certificate of Chartered Accountant Sudhanshu Bansal, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:31 IST
Delhi: 2 held for donating Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell companies

The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through shell companies, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar (53), a resident of Ganga Vihar, and Sudhanshu Bansal (43), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, they said. The Delhi Police received a complaint from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) where it was mentioned that the four companies, allegedly on April 5, 2014, donated Rs 50 lakh each to the AAP, a senior police officer said. In its complaint, the RoC alleged that the four companies -- Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, Sun Vision Agencies Pvt Ltd and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd -- were bogus and not located at the addresses which were in its record, police said

There was a huge infusion of money in these companies by way of share premium amount, but the sources from where the money had come were not disclosed, police said. The RoC issued notices to all the directors of the companies, but none of them, except one Deepak Aggarwal, one of the directors in Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, appeared before the agency. He revealed that the signatures and photograph, on the basis of which the DIN number was issued in his name, do not belong to him, the officer said. On the basis of the complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered on November 21, 2015. During investigation, police found that the four companies did not exist at the address available with the RoC record. "FSL report confirmed that the various documents relating to Deepak Aggarwal submitted to Ministry of Corporate Affairs for issuing DIN were bearing his forged signatures. Photograph on the DIN form does not belong to him,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said. It was also found that the forged documents for procuring DIN in the name of Aggarwal were submitted under the Digital Signature Certificate of Chartered Accountant Sudhanshu Bansal, he said. Investigation also revealed that all the directors of the four companies Yogesh Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Dharmender and others are employees of accused Mukesh Kumar, the officer said. The trail of the money indicated that the fund for donation to Aam Aadmi Party was generated from the account of Antara Purukul Senior Living Ltd, a subsidiary company of Max Group, Mishra said. The two accused people fraudulently procured DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and morphed photographs. Thereafter, the DIN was used for incorporating shell companies. These shell companies were used for money laundering, entry operation and other illegal activities, police added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...

AITUC flays airport privatisation, demands rollback

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned privatisation of airports and asked the government to withdraw the move. AITUC condemns the Central Governments fetish for privatisation and sale of all their assets to their c...

HC dismisses plea against Amanatullah Khan's nomination for election as Delhi Waqf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000, a plea challenging nomination of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying he was not made a party in the matter despite all the allega...

Gloves for voters, five persons allowed for door-to-door campaign under poll panel's new guidelines for elections during COVID-19

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission has approved broad guidelines for the conduct of general elections and bypolls during COVID-19 period under which candidates will have the option to fill the nomination form and affidavit and deposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020