Four held for possessing wildlife articles in Karnataka

Four people have been arrested in Chamarajanagar district for allegedly possessing a huge cache of prohibited wildlife items including pelts, bones and claws. Acting on tip-off that some people were trying to sell wildlife products, forest officials carried out an operation on Thursday night and arrested four of them, the department said in a statement on Friday.

All of them in their twenties are from villages in Hanuru taluk in Chamarajanagar, the officials said. Four tiger claws, tiger bones, two leopard claws, pelts of barking deer, spotted deer, flying squirrels, wild dog and Sambar deer were seized from them.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act..