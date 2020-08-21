Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine killed in fire at Telangana's Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Nine persons who were trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir here in Telangana have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday.

ANI | Nagarkurnool (Telangana) | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:42 IST
Nine killed in fire at Telangana's Srisailam hydroelectric plant
Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Project.. Image Credit: ANI

Nine persons who were trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir here in Telangana have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday. The deceased have been identified as TSGENCO Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud, Assistant Engineers Venkat Rao, Mohan Kumar, Fatima Ujma, plant attendant Rambabu, junior attendant Kiran and Sundar Kumar, and two technicians from Amararaja company Vinesh Kumar and Mahesh Kumar.

"They tried to come out from the escape tunnel, but could not do so due to the dense smoke," TSGENCO said in an official statement. There were 17 people in the plant at the time of the accident. Eight of them could safely come out, but nine were trapped inside the plant, TSGENCO said.

TSGENCO said that the fire incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Thursday. "The fire accident occurred in the 900 MW capacity hydro electric power station on the left bank of Srisailam reservoir at 10.30 pm on August 20. The fire broke out in the panels in unit 1 of the power station which led to the accident. The employees tried to put off the fire and save the plant from burning. The employees tried their level best till 12 am last night, but in vain," the statement reads.

"Telangana Power Minister Jagadeeswar Reddy, TS GENCO CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, GENCO directors and senior employees rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations. NDRF, Singareni coal mines technicians and Telangana state fire services rushed to the plant and tried to rescue the trapped ones," it added. The plant is 1.2 km deep from the earth's surface and there is only one tunnel to go there, TSGENCO said.

"As fire and dense smoke spread, it was not possible to go inside for a very long time. The teams could enter the plant by the afternoon of Friday," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu have expressed grief at the loss of lives in the incident.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the fire incident. The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing relief measures and spoke to the Telangana Power Minister to know about the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Postmaster says 'sacred duty' to ensure timely election mail

Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday said its his sacred duty to ensure election mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into disruptions and changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans...

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...

AITUC flays airport privatisation, demands rollback

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned privatisation of airports and asked the government to withdraw the move. AITUC condemns the Central Governments fetish for privatisation and sale of all their assets to their c...

HC dismisses plea against Amanatullah Khan's nomination for election as Delhi Waqf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000, a plea challenging nomination of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying he was not made a party in the matter despite all the allega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020