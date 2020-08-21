Man, his accomplices booked for lucky draw fraud in Delhi's Govindpuri

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a man and his associates for allegedly cheating several people in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said on Friday. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows around a hundred people gathering outside Govindpuri police station demanding the arrest of the accused.

Some of the victims said they were duped into investing several lakhs in the scheme. The accused has been identified as Abdul Salam (30), a resident of Govindpuri. He was running a chit-fund group named 'Friends Lucky Draw', police said.

He, along with his wife Pinki, brother Abdul Kalam, Fazluddin and other associates had collected money from a large number of investors and escaped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Explaining the modus operandi, the DCP said every member had to pay Rs 1,000 per month for 15 months. Thereafter, they were given Rs 20,000.

The accused also used to pay Rs 700 per month to a member who would help join another 10. A lucky draw was also held and the selected member used to get a lump sum amount or a gift as mentioned in the deposition card. All the transactions were made in cash, police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections at Govindpuri police station and raids are being conducted to nab the accused, the DCP added.