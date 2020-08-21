Left Menu
Sikkim Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Health Minister Dr M K Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Sharma said that he was doing fine and confined himself in isolation. Urging his friends and supporters not to panic, the Health Minister urged all those people who have in contact with him in recent days to self-isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim Health Minister Dr M K Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The minister himself announced the news of his testing positive for COVID-19 in a brief Facebook post.

"I, Dr MK Sharma, Health Minister of Sikkim, would like to inform all the Sikkimese people that I developed symptoms of COVID-19 and got myself tested today and the results have come as positive," he said. Sharma said that he was doing fine and confined himself in isolation.

Urging his friends and supporters not to panic, the Health Minister urged all those people who have in contact with him in recent days to self-isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19. Sikkim till Friday has reported 1,336 COVID-19 cases of which 499 are active cases, as 834 patients have recovered from the disease and three persons have died.

