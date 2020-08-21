Left Menu
With you in fight for justice: Priyanka Gandhi to Sudiksha's family

A Congress delegation met the family of Sudiksha Bhati, who died earlier this month in a road crash, at their Greater Noida home on Friday and extended Rs 5 lakh aid along with a condolence letter from party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in which she has assured full support in their "fight for justice".

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Congress delegation met the family of Sudiksha Bhati, who died earlier this month in a road crash, at their Greater Noida home on Friday and extended Rs 5 lakh aid along with a condolence letter from party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in which she has assured full support in their "fight for justice". Gandhi in her letter to the bereaved family recalled Sudiksha as a girl who brought glory to the country. "The incident that happened with Sudiksha and her death shook me. She was a sincere and brave girl. I have heard some of her speeches. Sudiksha could feel the difficulties felt by other girls. She was passionate for the cause of girls' education and for her family. And this is why she brought glory to India at world stage," Gandhi wrote. "I can feel it is a moment of grief for you and your family. I want to assure you, that we all are with you. Do not feel alone in your fight for justice," she wrote in the letter addressed to Sudiksha's parents Jeetendra Bhati and Geeta Devi.

Congress secretary Rohit Chaudhary led the delegation which reached Deri Scanar village around 2.30 pm and met the family, party's district unit office-bearer Deepak Bhati said. "The delegation handed over Rs 5 lakh as a token of support to the family and also the condolence letter by our general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Bhati told PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on August 11 attacked the Yogi Adityanth government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged lack of security for women in the state and asserted that there should be zero tolerance to crimes against women in the wake of Sudiksha's death. Sudiksha, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, had died on August 10 in a road accident in Bulandshahr district. Her family had alleged she was being harassed by two motorcycle-borne men that led to the crash and death.

Two men were eventually arrested over the matter, even as the Bulandshahr police had ruled out harassment, citing CCTV footages and eye-witness account, and stressed it was a case of "accident". An academically bright student, she was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at the Babson College, Massachusetts in the US on a Rs 3.80 crore scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

