Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods claim four lives in AP, flow intensifies in Godavari

The flood claimed three lives in East Godavari district and another in neighbouring West Godavari, according to officials. On the other side, river Krishna too received copious inflows bringing the Srisailam reservoir closer to its full capacity, consequent to which over 3.82 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged downstream.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:43 IST
Floods claim four lives in AP, flow intensifies in Godavari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Floods claimed four lives in Andhra Pradesh as the flow in the Godavari has again intensified on Friday, pushing the level closer to the third danger mark at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district. The flood claimed three lives in East Godavari district and another in neighboring West Godavari, according to officials.

On the other side, river Krishna too received copious inflows bringing the Srisailam reservoir closer to its full capacity, consequent to which over 3.82 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged downstream. After dropping to 14 lakh cusecs yesterday, the flood flow swelled to over 17.23 lakh cusecs at Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram on Friday afternoon and 18.52 lakh cusecs by evening, according to the Water Resources Department data.

The increased flood flow kept tens of villages in East and West Godavari districts marooned for the sixth day in a row. More than 64,100 people have been sheltered in flood relief camps in the two districts while village volunteers have been supplying essential commodities to households in many flood-hit villages.

East Godavari district Collector Muralidhar Reddy said three people died in the flood in Yetapaka and Amalapuram divisions while another person was missing. Also, 258 head of cattle were also killed in the flood, he said.

In Polavaram in West Godavari, the body of a woman who was swept away by surging water two days ago, was fished out on Friday. In East Godavari, 96 houses were also damaged in the flood, as per preliminary estimates.

Farmers were pushed into misery as horticulture crops in 8,922 hectares and agriculture crops, mainly paddy, in 1,902 hectares were damaged in East Godavari district. In West Godavari, agriculture crops in 2,440 hectares suffered damage due to inundation.

Horticulture crops in 1,273 hectares were also badly affected, according to preliminary estimates. Full-scale enumeration of crop losses would be undertaken only after the flood recedes fully, officials said.

After touching a high of 4.17 lakh cusecs, the inflow into Srisailam on river Krishna dropped to 3.93 lakh cusecs this evening and initially 4.96 lakh cusecs was let out through 10 crest gates. Later in the evening, the outflow was constricted to 3.82 lakh cusecs as the flood cushion in the reservoir dwindled to just 4.20 tmc ft after 211.61 tmc ft of water was impounded, sources said.

In Nagarjuna Sagar downstream, water flow increased to 4.07 lakh cusecs by late evening, consequent to which 1.67 lakh cusecs was being discharged into the Dr K L Rao Sagar at Pulichintala. As it still has a flood cushion of over 19.09 tmc ft, no water is being released from the Dr K L Rao Sagar, though the inflow increased to 86,599 cusecs.

The Prakasam Barrage downstream in Vijayawada received an inflow of 1.27 lakh cusecs as surging water from the Muniyeru rivulet was being discharged. Authorities have opened the Barrage gates to let out 1.14 lakh cusecs into the Bay of Bengal.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tuneup with abdominal injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Ha...

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on image correctionCiting a news report which claimed the government is seeking to pla...

China must restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh to resolve border standoff: Sources

The Chinese military is not serious about resolution of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and it is faced with an unanticipated consequence for its misadventure due to a strong response by the Indian Army, government sources said on Fri...

Association to present proposal on reopening private schools to govt

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association PSCWA national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020