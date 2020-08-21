Left Menu
Nagpur's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,024, tally reaches 18,746

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,024 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of patients in the district to 18,746, the authorities said. The district registered 28 deaths due to the infection during the day, a statement from the district information office said.

With this, the death toll in the district reached 653, of whom 479 deceased were from Nagpur city, it said. As 700 patients were discharged on Friday, the total of recovered persons reached 9,364, the statement added.

The count of active cases in Nagpur district is now 8,729. Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut on Friday said the community spread of coronavirus has started in Nagpur city and steps are being taken to curb it.

He said the community spread in Mumbai and Pune has gone down now. Raut said the administration needs support of people and political parties in the fight against COVID-19.

