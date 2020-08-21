Left Menu
Mortal remains of TN students who drowned in Russia's Volga river brought back

The mortal remains of four Tamil Nadu students who drowned in a river in Russia were brought to Chennai on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:25 IST
Mortal remains of TN students who drowned in Russia's Volga river brought back
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of four Tamil Nadu students who drowned in a river in Russia were brought to Chennai on Friday. BJP State President L Murugan paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the students at Chennai Airport.

The four students were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University. The four students have been identified as Mohammed Ashiq of Tiruppur district, R Vignesh from Cuddalore, Manoj Anand from Salem and Stephen from Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palani Swamy has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and make arrangements to bring back the bodies of the four students who drowned in Russia's Volga River. The students had gone into the river for a bath along with seven others. One of them entered the water. On hearing his cries for help, others tried to help him. Within a few minutes, four students drowned. (ANI)

