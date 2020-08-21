With 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally reaches 4,617

With three new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 4,617 on Friday, according to the state government. Of 2,085 people tested on Friday, 466 have tested negative and three were positive while the test results of 1,616 people are awaited, said the health bulletin of the state.

There are 1,413 active cases, 3,132 recovered cases and 23 deaths, it stated. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)