Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua

The ceasefire violation in the Border Out Post Karol Mathna area of Hiranagar sector started at 11.30 pm on Friday, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said. The cross-border firing between the two sides continued throughout the night and ended at 4.40 am on Saturday, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:09 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua

Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The ceasefire violation in the Border Out Post Karol Mathna area of Hiranagar sector started at 11.30 pm on Friday, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued throughout the night and ended at 4.40 am on Saturday, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

However, the firing caused panic among border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers for their safety. Pakistan has been frequently targeting forward posts and villages in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir to stall the construction work being undertaken by BSF to strengthen the counter-infiltration grid, officials added.

