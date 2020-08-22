Ludhiana bakery makes Lord Ganesha idols with chocolate

A bakery in Ludhiana is making eco-friendly, edible Lord Ganesha idols with chocolate on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idols, made with Belgian chocolate, can be immersed in milk for Visarjan and turned into chocolate milkshake by the devotees.

This will help people stay indoors for immersion amid the coronavirus pandemic. "These idols have been made with Belgian chocolate and weigh around three kilograms and cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 depending on the size," said Manik Bajaj at the bakery shop, while speaking to ANI.

"These eco-friendly idols are important during these testing times. We cannot go to the river for immersion. We are buying these idols and later will distribute the chocolate among the children," said Janvi, a buyer.