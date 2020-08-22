Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati expresses concern over shortage, black marketing of urea

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday expressed concern over the shortage and black marketing of urea in Uttar Pradesh and urged the government to look into the matter.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh ) | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:02 IST
Mayawati expresses concern over shortage, black marketing of urea
BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday expressed concern over the shortage and black marketing of urea in Uttar Pradesh and urged the government to look into the matter. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the Centre to look into the shortage of urea as lakhs of farmers have been affected.

"Lakhs of farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing problems due to the shortage of urea in the state. The government must immediately take steps to overcome the shortage of the fertilizer and take strict legal action against those who are responsible for black marketing, so that the farmers, who are already facing trouble, can be saved this year. This is the demand of BSP," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a couple of pictures in which Congress workers were seen protesting against black-marketing of urea.

"The biggest drawback of the UP government is that instead of solving the problems of the public, it resorts to lying and threatening. There is a problem of urea in the state. Black marketing is in full swing. The scam has also happened in many districts. The farmers are upset. But the Uttar Pradesh government is blindly saying that everything is all right," Priyanka tweeted.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

5 killed as heavy rains in Karachi continue

With heavy rains forecasted in Karachi till Tuesday, the city was submerged on Friday taking the lives of five persons. The rescue officials say that two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth while the other two teena...

Study shows how COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold

While many might get confused between the loss of smell associated with COVID-19 and a bad cold or flu, new research discovered how a person can differentiate between the two. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, in...

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at th...

PETA moves Delhi HC seeking directions to eradicate glanders in horses, donkeys

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020