Ganesh Chaturthi: Tamil Nadu CM offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Salem on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Salem (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami offers prayers to Lord Ganesh at his residence in Salem. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Salem on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Chief Minister was seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha, who was stalled on a pedestal decorated with several flowers and banana trees on either side.

As per tradition, devotees will finally bid adieu to the elephant-god for the year after 10 days of festivities by immersing it in water bodies. However, the festival this year is being celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the global pandemic situation. The social distancing norms will prevent people from celebrating the festival in the congregation.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

