MP: Man held for putting up inflammatory post on Facebook

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district for allegedly putting up an inflammatory post on Facebook about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:55 IST
A 37-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district for allegedly putting up an inflammatory post on Facebook about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday. The police on Friday night arrested Golu Qazi in Petlawad town, about 60 km from district headquarters, an official said.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Deepak Kag, the district president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Jhabua superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said. The complainant has alleged that the accused had repeatedly posted inflammatory religious posts, the official said.

In the report filed on Friday, the complainant has alleged that the accused had put up a controversial post on Facebook on Thursday about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Qazi has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for putting up the inciteful post, he said, adding that peace has been maintained in the area following the arrest.

