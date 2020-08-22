Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:05 IST
CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said. Rajput was found hanging at his flat on June 14.

The personnel of the central agency and forensic experts reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm. "They reached the flat to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the actor's death," the official said.

When the CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at Rajput's Bandra apartment, a huge crowd of media persons and other onlookers gathered at the spot. "Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

According to him, the CBI officials recorded the statement of Pithani at the IAF guest house in Santa Cruz, where the visiting members of the central agency are staying. On Friday, they had also interrogated cook Neeraj at the guest house, he added.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city on Saturday, where the autopsy on the late actor had been performed, another official said. They met the dean of Cooper Hospital, he said, adding that the officials will also meet doctors who carried out the autopsy.

One more CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police, who had investigated the actor's death, he said. This was the CBI team's second visit to the Bandra police station in connection with the case since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday, the official said.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI. Following the apex court's nod, the investigating agency has started its probe into the death of the late 34- year-old actor. Accordingly, a special investigation team of the CBI, comprising officers, other personnel and forensic experts, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to take over the probe into the high-profile case.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Floodwater increasing in Munneru stream at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Floodwater is gradually increasing in Munneru stream in Krishna district and the water level has reached 13.5 feet at Polampalli dam due to heavy rains. Floodwater accumulated for more than one feet height within one hour on Friday morning....

Khel Ratna an "added responsibility" for Manika Batra

Table tennis player Manika Batra, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that the accolade would be an added responsibility for her to bring more laurels for the country. Apart from Batra, M...

COVID-19: Devotees, pandals go online in Ganesh festival

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, technology has come handy for devotees and pandals who are using social media to offer virtual darshan of Lord Ganesh during the 10-day festival which began on Saturday. Many families are using various applicatio...

India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCIs fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Boards outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been regularly asking me about the tourname...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020