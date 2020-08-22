Left Menu
COVID-19: Devotees, pandals go online in Ganesh festival

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, technology has come handy for devotees and pandals who are using social media to offer virtual darshan of Lord Ganesh during the 10-day festival which began on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:27 IST
Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, technology has come handy for devotees and pandals who are using social media to offer virtual darshan of Lord Ganesh during the 10-day festival which began on Saturday. Many families are using various applications to connect with their family members and friends, as the viral outbreak has restricted physical movements of people.

On the first day of the festival, many people as well as prominent Ganesh pandals took to social media to send invitations for online 'aartis' and consecration of idols. The GSB Ganpati Mandal at Kings Circle in Mumbai went live on various social media platforms to avoid crowding of devotees at the pandal.

"We have been using apps like Zoom, Google meet etc for our professional works. These apps are now being used to connect with each other during the Ganesh festival," said Savita Patil, an advertising professional who sent out online invites to her family members, friends and colleagues..

