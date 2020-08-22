Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu on Saturday offered prayers at their residence in the national capital on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Performed puja with my wife Usha Naidu on Ganesh Chaturthi today," the Vice President said in a tweet.

He also extended his wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. "GanpatiBappaMorya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also extended their greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day celebrations for the festival begin today. However, this year it will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19 pandemic.