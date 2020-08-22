Left Menu
Ganesh Chaturthi a low-key affair in Telangana this year

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:16 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi a low-key affair in Telangana this year
A visual of Ganesha idols. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI): Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated this year without pomp across Telangana as was advised by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People performed pujas in their homes, not in public as has been practice for years.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organise the Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of its spreading if collective prayers and processions were held. The Centre had issued guidelines not to permit mass celebrations as part of the fight against the virus.

However, BJPs lone MLA from the state Raja Singh was not happy with the governments decision to keep the festival low key. Hindus are not allowed to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi due to #COVID19... KCR govt is against Hindus & how @hydcitypolice allowed such thing to happen," he tweeted on Friday.

Ganesh Utsav Samithi, which has been playing an anchor role in organising the smooth conduct of the festival, also urged devotees and Ganesh pandal organisers here to celebrate in a simple manner without large gatherings.

