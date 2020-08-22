Left Menu
Low-key Vinayaka Chaviti festivities in AP amid pandemic

The only rather public event was the inauguration of the annual Brahmotsavam at the famous Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:18 IST
Low-key Vinayaka Chaviti festivities in AP amid pandemic

Amaravati, Aug 22 (PTI): A ban imposed by the state government on community celebration of the festival robbed Vinayaka Chaviti of its traditional fervour in Andhra Pradesh as citizens were confined to their homes in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. People celebrated the festival only in their homes as a result of the restrictions across the state.

The streets were devoid of the pandals where the idols of Lord Ganesha in varied shapes and sizes were normally installed for a nine-day celebration. The only rather public event was the inauguration of the annual Brahmotsavam at the famous Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas presented the traditional silk clothes, on behalf of the state government, to the God and offered special puja. Only a few thousand devotees were allowed darshan of Vinayaka at the temple due to the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

AP High Court Chief Justice J K Maheshwari was among the prominent visitors to the temple on Vinayaka Chaviti. Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Chittoor MP Reddeppa, district Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, SP Senthil Kumar and a few legislators also visited the temple and offered prayers.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

