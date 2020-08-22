Guj: slums on private land in urban areas to get tap water

Left Menu
Unauthorized water connections to individual dwellings in cities, metros and towns can be regularised with payment of a fine of Rs 500 by December 31, 2020, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at a meeting with officials. Under the Centre's `Nal Se Jal' Mission, which aims to provide piped water to every household by 2024, the Gujarat government will ensure supply of tap water to slums on private lands in urban areas, said an official release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:13 IST
The Gujarat government will provide piped water to slums on private lands and regularise unauthorized water connections to individual houses in cities in line with the `Nal Se Jal' mission, it said on Saturday. Unauthorized water connections to individual dwellings in cities, metros and towns can be regularised with payment of a fine of Rs 500 by December 31, 2020, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at a meeting with officials.

Under the Centre's `Nal Se Jal' Mission, which aims to provide piped water to every household by 2024, the Gujarat government will ensure supply of tap water to slums on private lands in urban areas, said an official release. Rupani held a video conference with the municipal commissioners of six metro cities in the state.

He directed the commissioners to ensure that people realise that local authorities were also giving importance to day-to-day administrative and developmental work besides bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control, the release stated. Repair of roads damaged by rains should be carried out without delay and before Diwali, the CM told the officials.

He also asked them to hold regular meetings with local elected representatives and set targets for works, including those related to sanitation, the release said. PTI KA PD KRK KRK.

