COVID-19 impact: Next TN Assembly session likely to be held outside Fort St George

"We have inspected the Kalaivanar Arangam following a request to identify a safe venue to hold the assembly session due to the threat posed by COVID-19. Nothing has been finalised.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:53 IST
Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI): The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is likely to be held out of the historic Fort St. George, owing to the threat of COVID-19. Indicating change of venue for the next session due to the pandemic, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal said things are only in preliminary stage and that the final decision would be announced.

Inspecting the newly built Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road, constructed after razing down the old structure, here on Saturday, Dhanapal said the venue is yet to be finalised. "We have inspected the Kalaivanar Arangam following a request to identify a safe venue to hold the assembly session due to the threat posed by COVID-19.

Nothing has been finalised. The decision (on temporarily shifting the venue) will be made known," he told reporters. Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan were among those who accompanied the Speaker during the inspection.

The next session of the Assembly is due by September 24. The previous Budget session was wound up on March 24, ahead of the scheduled closure on April 9, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus came into force from March 25. The Kalaivanar Arangam, a huge multi-purpose auditorium, offers ample space to ensure the social distancing norms for legislators and in addition provides spacious parking space. PTI JSP SA BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

