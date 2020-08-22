Left Menu
Good response to online scheme for disposal of EWS flats: DDA

The DDA has received a good response to its online scheme for disposal of 916 flats in the EWS category, with 627 of those already booked, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:17 IST
The income of the applicant in this category should not exceed to Rs 3 lakh per annum and family income should not exceed to Rs 10 lakh per annum, officials said. Image Credit: Pixabay

The DDA has received a good response to its online scheme for disposal of 916 flats in the EWS category, with 627 of those already booked, officials said on Saturday. The tentative cost of a flat is Rs 10.89-12.29 lakh after concession, the DDA said.

"The DDA had launched an online scheme for disposal of EWS flats at Pocket- 1A Sector A1-A4 Narela at concessional rates with 40 per cent concession on construction cost on a first come first serve basis on August 7," the housing authority said in a statement. A total of 916 flats have been included in the scheme. The scheme has elicited the encouraging response and as of now 627 flats have been booked, it said.

The income of the applicant in this category should not exceed to Rs 3 lakh per annum and family income should not exceed to Rs 10 lakh per annum, officials said. Booking amount of Rs 10,000 has been taken for a flat and it is not refundable, the statement said.

Buyers can download demand-cum-allotment letters online from the DDA website using their login id and password from August 28, for making timely payment as per the demand-cum-allotment letter, it said. "Demanded amount is to be deposited within a period of three months otherwise allowed flat will be cancelled," the DDA said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DDA

