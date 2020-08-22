Heavy rains pound parts of west MP;one killed in wall collapse

A 70-year-old woman died in a wall collapse incident while a two-year-boy was swept away in an overflowing nullah in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as heavy rains continued to lash many regions, mainly western parts of the state, officials said. Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, which is the highest in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind, with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph, at isolated places in Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar and Ratlam districts. The department has issued an orange alert of very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind, with speed reaching 4050 kmph, for a few places in nine districts including Indore and Ujjain.

A yellow alert forecasting heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and lightning strikes at a few places has been issued for nine districts including Bhopal and Hoshangabad, officials said. The wall collapse incident occurred in Leelakhedi area while a two-year-old boy was swept away in an overflowing nullah at Shambhupada village in Dhar districts, Revenue Officer Ajmer Singh Gaur said.

He said efforts are on to trace the boy. The deceased woman has been identified as Dhapu Bai Damor, Gaur added.

Meanwhile, Jawans of the Home Guards and the Madhya Pradesh Disaster Response Force on Saturday rescued 85 people and two dozen cattle who were trapped in floods in Bhopal district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. "This is a unique example of the service to humanity.

I salute the service of all the jawans and thank them," the chief minister tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "The alert NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF teams rescued a father and his 3-year-old son besides animals trapped in the flood of Jhunsi river in Chhan village of Bhopal. I congratulate and thank the entire team. You have saved the lives of others by putting your own life at risk".

An official release said home guard jawans rescued a couple and their child, along with their cattle, who were trapped in an inundated Parvalia area in Bhopal. "In another case, one Mohan and three members of his family, who were trapped in fields due to the rising level of water of the Kolans river in Pipaliya Dhakad of Bhopal, were rescued by an NDRF team after an hour-long operation," said the release issued by the Public Relations department.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister held a meeting with state government officials at his residence to discuss the flood situation across the state. He directed officials to ensure that the state control room functions round the clock.

People trapped in water-logged areas should be shifted to safer places and proper arrangements be made for their food and shelter, the release quoted Chouhan as saying. Incessant rainfall in some western districts, including Bhopal, Sehore and Indore since Friday, has sent small rivers and nullahs into spate, officials said.

"Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8. 30 am on Saturday, the highest in the state. Indore recorded 263.4 mm rainfall, while it was 210 mm in Bhopal during the same period," meteorologist S N Sahu of the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

Indore had earlier recorded 212.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours on August 10, 1981, officials said. Nearly 10,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and of them 2,500 people have been rescued to safer places in the district, Indore Collector Manish Singh said.

Water gushed into two wards of state's biggest government-run MY Hospital in Indore in its basement, prompting authorities to shift patients to the fourth floor, said hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur. The downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas and some slums in Bhopal, where the authorities opened the sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam of Upper Lake on Saturday to release water.

"The sluice gates were opened following a rise in water levels. Inflow from streams in the catchment areas is causing the water level to rise in the Upper Lake," Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner K V S Choudary said. An alert has been sounded in the downstream areas of the dam, he said.

Roads in some areas of the state capital got submerged following the downpour. Shahpura Lake in Bhopaloverflowed following incessant rains, authorities said.

A British-era building under repair in the polytechnic college campus at Nowgaon in Chhattarpur district of Bundelkhand region collapsed due to torrential rains late on Friday night. An empty bus parked on the premises got damaged after the debris fell on it, police said. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

Three women who had gone to a temple at Tilawad village, around 65 kms from Shajapur district, got stuck there last night after water level around it rose suddenly. They were pulled out to safety using ropes on Saturday morning, local residents said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said in a video message that Madhya Pradesh was receiving very good rainfall baring three districts. "Our reservoirs are almost full and water from some of them are being released," he added.

Chouhan appealed to people not to venture close to rivers and waterfalls as they can swell suddenly and make rescue operations difficult..