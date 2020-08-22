Left Menu
Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:00 IST
Sisodia emphasised this point at the second joint review meeting of the committees preparing the scheme and framework for Delhi Education Board and the new curriculum. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this point at the second joint review meeting of the committees preparing the scheme and framework for Delhi Education Board and the new curriculum.

"We need to introduce a framework based on attitude-skill-readiness for the next learning stage. However, if we focus only on the readiness part, leaving the attitude and skills behind, the purpose of education will be half-served," he said. He said that a healthy attitude towards everything in life matters, and our education system should build the attitude of dreaming big, being true, honest and happy, critical thinking, among other things in the student."

He said, "Learning skills in the school becomes extremely important for preparing the students to live their lives happily and responsibly. Skills like listening, asking, doing things, expressing are necessary." The Deputy Chief Minister said that according to NCF (2005), Maths should help students to think logically but in reality, a Maths class becomes mainly about learning formulas and solving equations.

"There is a misalignment between the learning process and learning outcomes right now. We need to determine what a 6, 8, 11 and 14-year-old child should have in terms of attitude and skills and readiness for the next stage. At every stage, there should be a minimum set of learning outcomes, which our education system should aim for.," he said. During the meeting, the board committee also laid down its "Focus on holistic development and continuous assessment".

During the meeting, Sisodia also stressed that once the plan is in place, SCERT Delhi will focus on preparing the content and extensive training of teachers with the guidance of these two committees After the committee members shared the progress report of their work along with the tentative timelines, Sisodia asked them to stick to the timelines so that a new curriculum for children up to 14 years could be launched by next academic year.

As per a release issued by the office of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, In the Annual Budget 2020-21, the Delhi government had announced its plans for Curriculum Reform and creating a New Board of Education for Delhi. "The committees consist of eminent education experts from government agencies and education-based organisations from different parts of the country," said the release. (ANI)

