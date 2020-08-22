Maha governor performs aarti of Lord Ganesh idol at Raj Bhavan

Maha governor performs aarti of Lord Ganesh idol at Raj BhavanPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:40 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday performed 'aarti' of Lord Ganesh's idol at Raj Bhavan here along with staff, officers and their families on the first day of the festival, an official release said
Koshyari is currently holding additional charge of Goa
Ganesh festival celebrations remain low-key this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
