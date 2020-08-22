Light rains, drizzle in parts of Delhi
Some parts of the national capital on Saturday witnessed light rains and drizzle, the weather department said. On Sunday, the temperature in Delhi will remain between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:06 IST
Some parts of the national capital on Saturday witnessed light rains and drizzle, the weather department said. It said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains in the city till next Wednesday.
There are chances of a thunderstorm with rainfall on Thursday, it said. On Sunday, the temperature in Delhi will remain between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- India Meteorological Department