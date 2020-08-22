Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Lt Governor reviews progress on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday held a review meeting of the 272-km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line, being built at a cost of Rs 27,949 crores, at Civil Secretariat here.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:25 IST
J-K Lt Governor reviews progress on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line
J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a review meeting in Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday held a review meeting of the 272-km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line, being built at a cost of Rs 27,949 crores, at Civil Secretariat here. During the meeting, the Lt Governor was informed that 161 Km length of the project has been commissioned. He directed the railway authorities to complete the remaining part of the project from Katra to Banihal by August 15, 2022. He assured full support to the executing agencies for the timely completion of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the world's highest railway bridge with a height of 359 metres is coming up on river Chenab under the project. Similarly, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge on Anji Nallah in Reasi district is also coming up along the link. Sinha also directed the railway authorities to expand the rail link towards unconnected areas of Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara region as well.

On this, the Railways' officers informed that preliminary survey for 223-km long Jammu-Poonch rail link at an estimated cost of Rs 22,768 crores was completed and submitted in 2017, and for 39-km long Baramulla-Kupwara rail link with an estimated cost of Rs 3,843 crores, the survey has been completed and submitted to the Railway Board in July 2020. He asked the Railways to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of both the projects to take up the matter with the Ministry of Finance for sanctioning funds of these projects.

The Railway authorities requested the Lt Governor to resolve the issue of the non-availability of minor minerals in the Ramban district. Sinha has issued on spot directions to Director Geology & Mining and Deputy Commissioner Ramban to issue short term permits for the railway to procure essential construction material without any hassle. Sinha further asked the Railways to run 'Vista Dome' coaches in Kashmir to attract tourists and offer them a better view of the scenic Kashmir Valley, once the COVID situation normalises.

On the intervention of Lt Governor, the Railways agreed to run local train service between Kathua and Udhampur to benefit local commuters. The local train service will be started once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. It was informed that on the request of the Union Territory administration, the Railways have agreed to construct a rail overbridge at its own cost near Madhopur, to decongest traffic between Pathankot and Lakhanpur.

Sinha urged the Railways and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) for launching a single-ticket travel facility to provide travellers with the opportunity of travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari via train and bus. It has been decided that the service would be started after the coronavirus situation normalises. The Lt Governor directed the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu to identify projects to be taken up by the Railways under Corporate Social Responsibility in the region.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav; Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam and General Manager Northern Railways, Rajiv Chaudhary, besides Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, IGP Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, DC Ramban and other senior officials from the Indian Railways, IRCON, Konkan Railways Corporation Limited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Col Santosh Babu's wife feliciated by Army on AWWA foundation day

Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash was felicitated by the Army on the occasion of Army Wives Welfare Association AWWA Foundation Day at Officers Mess of Basantar Bri...

Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State. All the idols have been remo...

College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet caf owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crim...

How COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold, study reveals

A recent study has now explained how smell loss associated with COVID-19 infection differs from what you typically might experience with a bad cold or flu. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, including Professor Ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020