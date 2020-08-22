Left Menu
Militant, believed to be Pak national affiliated to LeT, killed in J&K's Baramulla

Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in the north Kashmir district in the morning, a police spokesperson said. As the presence of militants was established, they were given an opportunity to surrender.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:28 IST
Militant, believed to be Pak national affiliated to LeT, killed in J&K's Baramulla

A militant, believed to be a Pakistani national affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said. Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in the north Kashmir district in the morning, a police spokesperson said.

As the presence of militants was established, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was retaliated, the spokesperson said. He added that a militant was killed in the ensuing encounter and the body retrieved from the site.

"Although the affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, reliable sources indicate that he was Anees alias Chotu Sultan, a Pakistani national affiliated to the LeT," the police spokesperson said. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site, he said, adding that the seized materials were taken into the case records for further investigation and to probe the slain's militant's complicity in other terror crimes.

The last rites of the slain militant will be performed after completing the medico-legal formalities, including collection of his DNA sample, the spokesperson said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kreeri police station and a probe launched, he added.

