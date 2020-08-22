Left Menu
Odisha's Meera Parida thanks Centre for selection as member of National Council for Transgender Persons

Meera Parida, one of 5 members of the National Council for Transgender Persons, constituted by the Centre on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Department of Social Justice on Saturday, for the initiative.

22-08-2020
Meera Parida, member of the National Council for Transgender Persons (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Meera Parida, one of 5 members of the National Council for Transgender Persons, constituted by the Centre on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Department of Social Justice on Saturday, for the initiative. "The council is being constituted by the Central Government as per Section 16 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. I want to thank the Prime Minister and the Department of Social Justice for the move. Though we haven't received any official letter as of yet, we got the news from the gazette notification," said Parida.

She further informed that the council is divided into five regional units (East, West, North, South, North-East). The council - India's first and formed under Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 - was announced in a gazette notification issued late on Friday. Headed by the Union social justice minister, the council comprises representatives from 10 central departments, five states and members of the community.

Talking about her new role and responsibilities accompanying it, Parida said that her task would include working alongside the government and help it to implement its policies smoothly. "We'll also look to the mainstreaming of the transgender community, along with their livelihood, education, and health among other things," she added. (ANI)

