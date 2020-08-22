Odisha: Forest Dept to execute projects worth Rs 602 cr under MGNREGA in 2020-21

During the financial year 2020-21, the Odisha Forest Department formulated forestry projects of Rs 602 crores which is duly approved by MGNREGA Convergence Committee. These projects will be executed this year. Last year, the Forest Department utilised Rs 70 crores in forestry projects under the MGNREGA.

Plantations & Nurseries, Soil Moisture Conservation Works, Digging of Trench around Forest, SSO Timber, Forest Road & Other works are normally carried out by Forest Department utilising MGNREGA funds. The forest road repairs are taken up for the first time under MGNREGA. Under this scheme, there is a plantation target of around 40,000 hectares of area and 5,000-row kilometre Avenue Plantation. Besides this, 3crore 50 lakh seedlings will be distributed among all beneficiaries, of which, 17,340-hectare area and 2,687-row kilometre Avenue Plantation have been achieved and 58 lakh seedlings have been distributed up to August 15, 2020.

So far, funds to the tune of Rs 65 crores has been utilised and 35 lakh man-days have been generated during 2020-21 up to August 15 against the last year's total utilisation of Rs 86 crore. The generation of high employment opportunities under MGNREGA would cater to a large number of migrant labourers amid prevalent COVID pandemic apart from restoration of forests, eco-system and bio-diversity, Minister, Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha said. (ANI)