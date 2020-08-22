Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura voters' names in Mizoram list; probe ordered

It was recently reported by a government officer that 130 voters of Phuldungsei village in North Tripura district have their names also in the electoral roll of Mizorams Hacchek ST constituency. Phuldungsei, inhabited by Mizo people, is part of a cluster of villages on Jampui hills.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:45 IST
Tripura voters' names in Mizoram list; probe ordered

The Tripura government has ordered an enquiry to find out how the names of a section of the people of a remote village bordering Mizoram have been added to the voter list of the neighbouring state, a minister said on Saturday. It was recently reported by a government officer that 130 voters of Phuldungsei village in North Tripura district have their names also in the electoral roll of Mizorams Hacchek ST constituency.

Phuldungsei, inhabited by Mizo people, is part of a cluster of villages on Jampui hills. "We have asked the higher officials concerned to hold an investigation into the matter and submit a report," Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma said.

The probe team would also report on encroachments along the boundary between Tripura and Mizoram on Jampui hills, Debbarma told reporters on Saturday. The enquiry order comes days before Mizorams village council polls scheduled to be held on August 27.

If it was found after the enquiry that names of some people are there in the voter lists of both Tripura and Mizoram, the issue would be taken up by chief electoral officer of both the states, Tripura CEO Sriram Taranikanti said. "The process for revision of electoral roll is on. If there is any disagreement, it would be sorted out," he said.

Issues like these can be easily resolved using ERO Net, a software used by the Election Commission, Taranikanti said. Sub-divisional Magistrate of Kanchanpur, Chandni Chandran, in a recent letter to North Tripura district magistrate said that on careful scrutiny of part 37 of Hacchek ST constituency's voter list, it was found that names of 130 people of Phuldungsei village have been added to it.

The letter also said that names of these 130 people also figure in the electoral roll of Tripura and they avail ration from Phuldungsei ration shop under Kanchanpur Sub- division. The SDM in his letter said that there is an urgent need to demarcate the exact boundary between Mizoram and Tripura in that area.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

'Ignore' Trump, Pelosi says, as House debates postal funds

The House is meeting for a rare Saturday session over mail delivery disruptions, poised to approve legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send USD 25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the ag...

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint, filed Friday in San Franc...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an il...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020