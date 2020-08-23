BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

BSF personnel seized 600 kg of Hilsa fish during river patrolling at Fazipada in West Bengal's Murshidabad district along the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday. The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during the spawning season for having less salinity in the water and are caught. The fish, especially those caught in the Padma in Bangladesh, has high demand in West Bengal markets.

A Border Security Force (BSF) statement said the border guards on speed boat found the Hilsa hidden in plastic bags tied with bundles of jute bales floating in the water. The catch has an estimated worth of Rs 9.6 lakh in the Indian market.

Four-five people, who were seen pulling the jute bundles dipped in water from the Bangladesh side, managed to escape, according to the statement.